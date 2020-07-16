Former RI State Police lieutenant pleads no contest to violating code of ethics

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A former Rhode Island State Police lieutenant has pleaded no contest to violating the state’s ethics code by giving a false document to a public official.

Police said John Gibbs, 51, of West Greenwich, has received a one-year suspended sentence with probation and a fine of $500 payable to the Victims of Crimes Indemnity Fund.

“This should serve as a clear signal to the citizens of the State of Rhode Island that the Rhode Island State Police will not tolerate criminal activity within its ranks and will evenly enforce the law when appropriate,” Col. James Manni said in a statement.

No further information was released.