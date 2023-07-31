PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the five people charged in connection with the theft of valuable sports cards and firearms from a late Cranston man’s home faced a judge Monday.

Luke Baughman, 37, pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges, including receiving stolen goods over $1,500, obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500, larceny over $1,500 and conspiracy.

Baughman is accused of helping his girlfriend and her mother, 32-year-old Jillian Chatelle and 71-year-old Sylvia Santilli, unlawfully remove more than $1 million in sports cards and roughly $100,000 worth of firearms from James Barbieri’s home after he died in April 2021.

The trio then reportedly moved Barbieri’s collectibles to a storage unit in Providence and began selling them for profit, according to court documents obtained by 12 News.

Baughman, a former Providence firefighter, was released on $10,000 personal recognizance pending his next court date, which is schedule for Oct. 19. (12 News has learned Baughman was terminated from the Providence Fire Department back in 2021, though the loss of his job was not connected to the charges he’s currently facing.)

Chatelle and Santilli were arraigned and released on $10,000 personal recognizance last week, as was 69-year-old James Connors, who’s accused of selling Barbieri’s firearms at his shop in Johnston.

Johnston Probate Court judge Priscilla Facha DiMaio is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 2 for reportedly filing a false application with Cranston Probate Court for approval of fiduciary and attorney fees. The phony application claimed she worked on behalf of the Barbieri estate the month after he died, according to prosecutors.

Facha DiMaio is currently on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.