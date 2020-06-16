Breaking News
Former priest accused of stealing money from church
Former priest accused of stealing money from church

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A former priest was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing money from the church while he worked at.

Steven Matthew Glover, known to parishioners as Father Matthew Glover, used to be a pastor at St. Rose and Clement Parish in Warwick.

He has been charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, larceny of over $1,500 and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Glover was arraigned at the Rhode Island State Police headquarters and released on personal recognizance.

Police tell Eyewitness News they plan to release more information on the investigation Wednesday.

