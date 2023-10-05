JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Family, friends and colleagues will gather Thursday morning in Johnston to say goodbye to the town’s former police chief.

Joseph Razza died last week after a battle with an illness. He was 54.

Razza became chief in 2020 and stepped down late last year. He has been with the department since 1998.

He also served the town as Emergency Management Director and Medical Emergency Distribution Systems planner. He also served at the Rhode Island Municipal Training Academy as the lead instructor in Rhode Island Motor Vehicle Code.

A funeral mass is being held at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace.

Restricted parking and road closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.