COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of a beloved Scituate ice cream shop that closed down more than eight years ago is breathing new life into a former general store, 12 News has learned.

Susan “Suzy Q” Quattrocchi confirmed that she purchased the Summit General Store in Coventry and is in the process of fixing it up.

“I’m restoring the building and trying to maintain its original integrity and charm,” she explained.

Quattrocchi used to own Suzy Q’s Place off of Plainfield Pike, which closed down in 2015 after a man broke in and vandalized the inside of the building.

The damage was so severe that Quattrocchi decided it would be too expensive to rebuild.

Fast forward to December 2022, when Summit General Store, a Western Coventry staple for more than five decades, decided to close its doors for good.

Quattrocchi, who now owns a painting business, believes God put the Summit General Store in her path.

“I’m excited that I got the store because the community wants it back,” she said.

Quattrocchi is unsure what she plans to do with the building and hasn’t committed to a business plan just yet. She said the former general store needs a lot of work, and her number one goal right now is to clean it out and make sure it is structurally sound.

So far, Quattrocchi has replaced three layers of the roof, had the chimney rebuilt, repaired the doors, replaced the locks and removed trash from the building. Quattrocchi added that she recently began painting the outside of the building.

It’s unclear at this time when Quattrocchi will officially open for business. She asked the community to be patient and give her some time as she figures it out.