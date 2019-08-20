Former East Greenwich police officer who threatened to kill pregnant wife due in court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former East Greenwich probationary police officer who police said threatened to kill his pregnant wife in 2018 and committed a series of assaults on her is due in Superior Court Tuesday morning for arraignment after a grand jury’s indictment.

Mark Edmonds, Jr., 26, resigned from the police department in June after being arrested on multiple charges, including domestic assault by strangulation and simple assault and/or battery.

Edmonds was placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest, East Greenwich Police Chief Stephen Brown told Eyewitness News in June. He was given an order to have no contact with the alleged victim.

The attorney general’s office formally charged Edmonds July 25 with cruelty to or neglect of a child and using a firearm when committing a crime of violence.

According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Edmonds was accused of assaulting his wife repeatedly. Pawtucket police said Edmonds pushed, choked or threatened her during her pregnancy.

In one documented incident in September, Edmonds grabbed his off-duty firearm and put it to his wife’s head, threatening to kill her — when his wife was four or five months pregnant.

According to police reports, the abuse continued after Edmonds’ son was born.

Edmonds’ wife went to police in June, trying to put an end to the alleged abuse. In a written statement, she wrote: “My husband and father to my son, Mark A. Edmonds Jr. has been physically, emotionally and verbally abusive to me for about 1.5 years. He has threatened to make my life hell” and he will get his “buddies (cops) to mess with anyone I get involved with if I leave.”