Former East Greenwich police officer faces assault, child neglect charges

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A former probationary officer with the East Greenwich Police Department faces charges in Superior Court connected to a series of alleged assaults on his pregnant wife.

Mark Edmonds Jr., 25, was formally charged by the attorney general’s office on July 25. He resigned from the police department in June after he was initially arrested on multiple charges including domestic assault by strangulation and simple assault and/or battery.

Edmonds now faces additional felony charges including cruelty to or neglect of a child and using a firearm when committing a crime of violence.

According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Edmonds is accused of repeatedly assaulting his wife, at times pushing, choking or threatening her with a gun while she was pregnant. The alleged incidents occurred throughout 2018.

In one documented incident in September, the reports said Edmonds grabbed his off-duty firearm and put it to his wife’s head, threatening to kill her. At the time, she was four or five months pregnant, according to the report.

In the winter of 2018, Edmonds is accused of pushing her onto her stomach, and in March—two weeks after her baby shower—Edmonds’ wife told police he jumped on her and forced her onto her back, pressing his knee into her stomach. The baby was unharmed.

The police reports state the alleged abuse continued after Edmonds’ son was born. In one incident, Edmonds allegedly choked his wife while she was holding the baby.

In June, Edmonds’ wife went to police.

“My husband and father to my son, Mark A. Edmonds, Jr., has been physically, emotionally and verbally abusive to me for about 1.5 years,” she wrote.

The woman told police the arguments were over accusations of infidelity or Edmonds’ concerns about losing his job with the police department.

“He has threatened to make my life ‘hell,'” she continued. “And he will get his ‘buddies’ (cops) to mess with anyone I get involved with if I leave.”

Edmonds’ case file includes pictures of what appear to be text messages that the couple exchanged.

“You’re done abusing me and hiding behind your badge,” Edmonds’ wife wrote amid a series of texts telling him she wanted the relationship to end.

At one point, Edmonds responded, “Your [sic] gonna make me literally go insane and have a stroke man!! I’m gonna literally hurt my self man!!!! I can’t live like that man!! I rather be dead then to let my son or daughter see me live poor!!!!”

He added, “…Please stop this!!! Leave me if you want but please just don’t do this court [stuff] man!!!”

Edmonds’ attorney declined to comment on the case.

Edmonds is the third East Greenwich officer to run into trouble in recent months. In November 2018, Officer Scott Cole was accused of “sexting” a woman he had just arrested; he had previously been suspended for a DUI. Cole is now back on the job.

Earlier this month, Officer Humberto Montalban was charged with domestic cyberstalking and cyberharassment. He was suspended with pay.