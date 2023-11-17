CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A grandmother said her 1-year-old grandson was injured after a daycare staff member pushed him over.

According to The Curious Child in Cranston, that employee has been fired after an investigation was conducted.

But the grandmother who spoke with Target 12 off camera said she was horrified when she was told. She said the 1-year-old is extremely well behaved.

“Every time he comes to visit, the kid doesn’t cry,” the grandmother said. “He’s just so sweet. He’s just so good.”

The grandmother said the incident happened back in October. She said the daycare told her family right away and showed them a video of the 1-year-old being pushed over by 34-year-old Kathryn Yergeau of East Providence.

The grandmother said she was disturbed to hear about the video.

“She was rough about it,” the grandmother added. “And you know how babies are, they put their hands in front [of their faces] and I guess she didn’t like that too much, so she spun him and pushed him forward and he fell on his nose, and his nose was bleeding. He had all scratches on it.”

Cranston police said Yergeau was arrested at her home in East Providence on Nov. 10 and was charged with second-degree child abuse.

Body-worn camera footage obtained by Target 12 shows Yergeau being escorted out of a police cruiser.

An employee with The Curious Child said Yergeau had worked at the daycare for eight years.

A spokesperson for the daycare confirmed that an employee was fired after an investigation, saying in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the family affected by this isolated incident who we continue to have a relationship with daily at our center.”

Target 12 attempted to contact Yergeau but did not hear back.

Kate Wilkinson (kwilkinson@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.