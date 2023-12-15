CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The former Cranston science teacher accused of assaulting five of his female students while on the job seven years ago has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, 12 News has learned.

Charles Pearson, 65, pleaded no contest earlier this week to five counts of second-degree sexual assault, one for each victim, according to Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins. Pearson received a five-year suspended sentence in return and the other 11 charges he was facing were dropped. He must also register as a sex offender.

Pearson was first arrested in May 2017 and initially charged with two dozen counts of second-degree sexual assault. The investigation began months earlier, when a student at Cranston High School West claimed that Pearson had touched her inappropriately.

The investigation eventually led detectives to three more female victims, who ranged in age from 14 to 16 years old. Pearson was additionally charged with first-degree sexual assault and three more counts of second-degree sexual assault in 2019 after a fifth female student came forward.

Hopkins expressed his frustration with the state’s leniency. He believes Pearson should have received jail time for “such vile acts.”

“I am distressed at what message this sends to young victims and other students who have the courage to come forward and report these inappropriate behaviors,” Hopkins said. “We must send a message that all sexual offenders will be held accountable.”

“I recognize that plea negotiations and settlements are part of the criminal justice system to keep court dockets moving,” he continued. “[But] I seriously question the judgment of the prosecution to allow [Pearson] the opportunity to spend his holidays at home while the victims and their families will continue to suffer with the pain of his disgusting behavior.”

Hopkins also described Pearson’s sentence as being “an empty result for the young victims and their families.”

R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha addressed Hopkins’ concerns by noting that the plea deal was reached with the agreement and approval of Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist, as well as the victims and their families.

“Cases involving crimes against children are difficult cases. First and foremost, for the children themselves,” Neronha said. “There are many factors that contribute to arriving at an appropriate resolution in such cases, including the impact a trial would have on victims and their families.”

“Perhaps [Hopkins] should speak to his chief of police before speaking about a case that he plainly knows nothing about,” he concluded.