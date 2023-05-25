CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Cranston City Councilman Michael Sepe has been charged with simple assault, 12 News has learned.

The 76-year-old pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge Thursday, according to court records. Sepe was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and ordered not to contact the alleged victim.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault are unknown at this time, though court records indicate that it happened in March 2022. 12 News has reached out to the Cranston Police Department for more information.

John Calcagni, Sepe’s attorney, said in a statement that the former politician cooperated with detectives throughout their investigation and surrendered shortly after learning he was being charged.

Calcagni said Sepe has no criminal record and his “reputation is beyond reproach.”

“He has tirelessly and honorable served the people of Cranston and Rhode Island for his entire adult life,” Calcagni said., adding that the allegation against Sepe is “…stale, uncorroborated and completely uncharacteristic.”

Calcagni said Sepe maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court.

Sepe served on the Cranston City Council from 1984 to 1996 and was the longtime chairman of the Cranston City Democratic Committee. He also ran for Cranston mayor twice, and most recently lost to Allan Fung in 2016.

The charge comes nearly a week after Cranston City Councilman Matthew Reilly was arrested on drug charges.