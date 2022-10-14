PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former ACI correctional officer was found guilty Thursday of having sexual relations with two female inmates several times over the course of a year.

Collins Umoh, 44, of Warwick, was convicted on three counts of criminal sexual conduct with an inmate under his direct custodial supervision.

Prosecutors said between 2017 and 2018, Umoh had sexual relations with the inmates while working as a correctional officer at the ACI’s Women’s Facility in Cranston.

Umoh was arrested in May 2019 and no longer works for the ACI. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.