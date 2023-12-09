WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The 27th Annual For the Kids Toy Drive is being held at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Saturday morning.

The event is being held in partnership with the We Be Jammin` Events Holiday Magic Marketplace and the US Marines Toy for Tots Program. It goes from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The annual drive, organized by Jacob Belt of Anthony Jacobs Financial, with co-sponsors Obsessed With Success Marketing and TLH Web Solutions, has collected over 10,000 toys for families in need in the state.

The donated toys and money contributions are placed with organizations that have distribution systems in place to ensure the children receive the donated toys in time for the Holidays.

There is also several family friendly activities planned throughout the day, including pictures with Santa, crafts for the kids, and much more.

For more information on the For the Kids Toy Drive, you can click here.