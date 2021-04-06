For longtime Twin Oaks employee, every day at work is the best day

West Bay

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For 50 years, Gene Blair has been a familiar face at Twin Oaks.

Gene was 17 years old when he was first hired at the Cranston restaurant, and he’s been there ever since.

Even though his first day on the job didn’t go as planned.

“I spilled a parfait on one of the matradees, all over his pants,” he recalled. “I said, ‘I’m out of here,’ but I ended up muscling through it and it was just great.”

Gene, who’s a server and has worn many hats over the years, said it’s a job he wouldn’t trade for the world.

“It’s a great job,” Gene said. “Everybody comes in, they’re hungry. You feed them, they’re happy.”

“The food is great,” he continued. “It’s an honor to work here. When you say, ‘I work at Twin Oaks,’ people are like, ‘I know that place.'”

People not only recognize Twin Oaks, they recognize Gene as well.

“I was in Hawaii once and somebody looked at me and said ‘You work at Twin Oaks!'” he recalled. “I said, ‘Yes I do!'”

But it wasn’t the “help wanted” sign that persuaded him to apply at Twin Oaks.

He said back then, he truly just wanted to work there.

“We haunted everyone,” he said not only of himself but some of his co-workers, who have been there as long as he has, if not longer. “So often, they finally gave us a job.”

Five decades later, Gene tells 12 News that he still considers every day at Twin Oaks the best day.

“Every day is a lot of fun,” Gene said. “You get to wait on everybody. Celebrities, politicians, your average Joe… you treat everybody equally and you have a good day. You make sure everyone feels important. That’s the best part of it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/2/21: Keith Oliveira and Pam McCue

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community