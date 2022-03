CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A home on Marion Avenue in Cranston was left badly damaged following a house fire on Sunday afternoon.

Flames were shooting from the home around 4 p.m., but crews were able to quickly knock it down.

The fire chief told 12 News, the home was vacant and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The damage is believed to be extensive and the fire marshal continues to investigate the cause.