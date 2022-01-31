Flames erupt from Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Flames and heavy smoke filled the night sky Monday as firefighters battled what was described as a “stubborn” fire inside a Cranston home.

Mayor Ken Hopkins tells 12 News the frigid cold and snow piles left behind from Saturday’s storm made fighting the fire difficult.

The flames reignited several times, Hopkins said, and fit took firefighters some time to knock them down for good.

The mayor believes the fire started in a third floor bathroom and eventually moved up into the attic.

Hopkins said the cause of the fire was likely electrical, however, it remains under investigation at this time.

Everyone inside the multifamily home made it out safely, according to Hopkins, and no firefighters were injured.

It’s unclear whether the home is a total loss, however, the mayor said the residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.