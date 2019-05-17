Five years later, Warwick cold case still unsolved

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been five years since a Warwick man was brutally murdered in a city park, but investigators are still working hard to crack the cold case.

John “Jack” Fay, 66, went for a run at Warwick City Park on May 16, 2013. His body was found the next day inside a barrel in the park.

Investigators ruled the cause of death to be blunt force trauma. It’s believed that Fay was bludgeoned to death with a sledgehammer found nearby.

Though the trail has several times gone cold, Warwick police are still doing all they can to find Fay’s killer.

“We’re committed to solve this crime and we’re not giving up on it,” Warwick Police Major Rick Rathbun said.

Rathbun said despite how much time has passed, the case remains active.

In 2016, Warwick police announced they had DNA samples that they believed were from the murderer. At the time, no matches to the sample were found.

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspected killer based on the DNA samples.

“If they’ve seen that picture and they think that’s now who I’m thinking of or that’s not who I have information on, they might be accurate,” Rathbun said.

Fay’s family is still offering a $25,000 reward for information that could crack the case.

“We haven’t forgotten about it from the public’s perspective too,” Rathbun said. “We continue to patrol those areas and we’re focused on it, but this is a very specific case and we need help, and that last bit of information is probably out there we just need somebody to come forward and help us out.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200.