WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after they were pulled from a pond in West Greenwich Friday evening.

First responders rushed to the West Greenwich Park & Ride off of New London Turnpike after receiving reports that two people were drowning in Phelps Pond.

Lake Mishnock Fire Chief Peter Gardner tells 12 News the victims were pulled from the water within minutes of their arrival.

Gardner said both victims were unresponsive and first responders performed CPR for several minutes before rushing them to Kent Hospital.

The victims appeared to be in their early 20s, according to Gardner.

The fire chief said a third person jumped in the water in an attempt to save them. That person, Gardner said, needed to be rescued and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The specifics surrounding the incident are unclear at this time, though Gardner described Phelps Pond as a popular spot for people to come during the summer.

“There’s a huge rock out there that people will swim out to and then they will jump off of the back of it,” Gardner explained. “We’re assuming they were jumping off that rock.”

The fire chief said there were roughly 20-30 people by the water at the time of the incident.

Gardner said the pond is off the beaten path and isn’t staffed with lifeguards, which is one of the reasons he advises against swimming there.