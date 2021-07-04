Fireworks light up the sky over Oakland Beach in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With many fireworks displays being moved to Monday due to weather, there were still a few local displays happening on Independence Day.

After a years hiatus from celebrations due to the pandemic, people at Oakland Beach in Warwick were eager to get out and celebrate.

“I’m just happy to be out, my son loves the beach building sandcastles and watching fireworks,” Felicia Lemire Marson said.

Fireworks have officially begun lighting the night sky here at Oakland Beach in Warwick in front of a crowd of hundreds if not thousands. Tune into @wpri12 to find out the latest of firework displays near you. pic.twitter.com/dxGnPKCyWS — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) July 5, 2021

Warwick officials had to reschedule their fireworks display from Saturday to Sunday after rain dampened the city’s plans. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said moving any large event like this is a lot of work due to its many moving parts.

“We have to coordinate, police and fire details, those same people may not be able to work the next day. Same with DPW workers, so changing the date is very complicated, it’s not easy,” Picozzi said.

Steve Marson and his pyrotechnics team came to Warwick with the mindset that the show must go on.

“First thingwas I got up at four o’clock headed out in the rain, hoping, watching the radar on my phone to make sure the rain that was here would clear today.”

After a sixteen month the hiatus, the pyrotechnics team put on quite the show for everyone at Sunday’s display.