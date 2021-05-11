RI House speaker’s law office in Warwick damaged by fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out inside the building where R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi’s law office is located.

The fire broke out Tuesday night inside the commercial building on College Hill Road around 10 p.m.

12 News briefly spoke with Shekarchi on scene, but he declined to comment at this time.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi was also on scene and tells 12 News he’s unsure how much of the building will be salvageable.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started or if anyone was injured.