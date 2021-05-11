RI House speaker’s law office in Warwick damaged by fire

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out inside the building where R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi’s law office is located.

The fire broke out Tuesday night inside the commercial building on College Hill Road around 10 p.m.

12 News briefly spoke with Shekarchi on scene, but he declined to comment at this time.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi was also on scene and tells 12 News he’s unsure how much of the building will be salvageable.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 5/7/2021: Lt. Governor Sabina Matos

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community