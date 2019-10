CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews have extinguished a fire that broke out Wednesday morning inside a Cranston duplex.

Firefighters were called to 67 Bolton Street around 10:40 a.m.

Crews on scene told Eyewitness News a fire started in one of the apartments. No one was home in that apartment, but two people in the neighboring apartment got out safely.

Fire officials said a total of three cats were saved from the fire, with one of them requiring oxygen.