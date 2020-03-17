1 pulled from Warwick fire with severe burns; firefighters hurt in crash near scene

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Three firefighters were transported to the hospital after two engines collided in Warwick, just a block away from where a fire left one person seriously injured.

The fire ignited inside a home at the corner of Riverside Avenue and Tidewater Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News one person was pulled from the fire and rushed to the hospital with severe burns.

Nearly 10 minutes later, the two fire trucks collided at the intersection of Riverside and Longmeadow Avenues.

Three firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of both the fire and the crash remains under investigation at this time.