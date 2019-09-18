Fire spreads to roof at Warwick home

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A fire broke out at a Warwick home late Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to 220 Alvin St. just before midnight.

Eyewitness News cameras captured extensive damage to the roof and what appears to be the front of the home. After the bulk of the fire was knocked down, a crewmember shoveled debris out of a bedroom through a removed window.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out or if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into our newsroom.