Fire marshal: 1 person dead in Johnston house fire

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly house fire in Johnston.

Flames engulfed the home on Carpenter Drive shortly before midnight Friday.

Fire Marshal Timothy McLaughlin said the house was completely destroyed and a person died as a result. He did not release the victim’s name.

Eyewitness News observed investigators from the state fire marshal’s office and Johnston Police back on the scene early Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to McLaughlin.