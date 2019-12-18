Fire leaves Cranston apartment building ‘uninhabitable’

Breaking News
Photo: Kim Kalunian | WPRI 12

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire has left four people trying to find a place to live a week before Christmas.

The fire chief said crews were called to 111 Harris Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Four people were rescued from the fire, with one of them being taken to the hospital with burns. While the severity of the injuries wasn’t immediately known, Chief Stephen MacIntosh said they were not life-threatening.

Crews were back on the scene Wednesday morning, boarding up windows of the building, which is uninhabitable. Eyewitness News was told two of the four units were badly damaged and that it appears the fire started in a second-floor apartment.

MacIntosh said the cause remains under investigation and the Rhode Island Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the victims.

