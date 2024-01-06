CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a Cranston home Saturday morning.

The fire occurred on Magnolia Street and when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the second floor.

Deputy Chief Robert Ryan said the fire started in a bedroom and was confined to the second floor.

Crews acted quickly and were able to knock down the fire in 15-20 minutes.

There were no injuries but the home is not livable at the moment. Red Cross is assisting those who were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known.