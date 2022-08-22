WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A house fire broke out at a home in West Warwick early Monday morning.

Crews responding to Country Drive around 4:30 a.m. found the front of the home up in flames.

A man believed to be in his 60s and his dog made it out safely before crews arrived.

Battalion Chief Paul Boisclair said the smoke alarms going off caused the dog to start barking which woke the man up.

The man lived with his sister, who had already left for work when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.