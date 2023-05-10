WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews were on the scene of a house fire in West Warwick late Tuesday night.

Flames were seen ripping through the Enfield Drive home just before 11 p.m.

No one was home at the time and a dog made it out safely, according to West Warwick Fire Chief Jeffrey Varone, but multiple cats are still unaccounted for.

Varone says there is heavy damage throughout the home, especially in the back of the house.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.