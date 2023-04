WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Red Cross said they’re helping a family of five after their house was significantly damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon on Holmes Road.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. and flames could be seen pouring out of a second-floor window.

Three adults and two children lived at the home, the Red Cross said.

No word at this time on any injuries or a possible cause.