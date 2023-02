WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire started in a dryer at a laundromat in West Warwick on Tuesday night.

Crews were called around 10:15 p.m. to Tumbletown 2 Laundromat on Main Street. The fire chief said in addition to the fire starting in the dryer, six machines were damaged.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

The building did not sustain any damage.