CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A home was seriously damaged after a fire broke out in Cranston early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the scene on Pendelton St. just after 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found fire coming from the roof of the home.

Cranston FD working an active house fire and Pendleton Street. It appears several residents and pets have escaped. Flames coming from second and third floor windows. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/py6jC3qztG — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) December 29, 2019

The fire was so powerful that firefighters were ordered out of the building.

No one was hurt in the fire, but two adults and a child were displaced.

The Red Cross is now helping those affected.