Fight prompts stricter rules at Cranston’s Budlong Pool

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Cranston is clamping down on who will be allowed to visit and play at Budlong Pool on Aqueduct Road after an incident got out of hand there last week.

Starting Monday, July 8, only city residents will be able to use the facility, or people from outside the city who are accompanied by an adult Cranston resident (over the age of 18). Each adult will be limited to only three visitors.

Four juveniles and a young man were arrested for disorderly conduct shortly before 6 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to Cranston police logs.

Some 20 people in all had been involved in a fight that broke out, Mayor Allan Fung told reporters Tuesday morning. The bulk of the troublemakers were from out of the city, he said, and “being disruptive, unruly, not listening to staff. It ended up with a melee. That’s not the safe, family-fun environment that we envision.”

The four juveniles who were arrested were released to their parents. The fifth, Ian Fana of Cranston, who turned 18 in June, according to the Rhode Island Judiciary’s website, was held as a probation violator.

“It’s shameful that those 20-plus individuals ruined it for the vast majority of the people that want to come here, have fun in a great pool and a family setting,” Fung said.