CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say one man was arrested after a fight at Topgolf on Friday night.

Major Todd Patalano says two men threw mugs at each other, breaking a large plate glass window at the facility.

Donovan Guzman Gonzalez from East Providence was charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct.

The incident is still under investigation to identify the other suspect involved.