CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A fight between two inmates at the Maximum Security facility at the ACI in Cranston Friday night leading to a lockdown, remains under investigation.

Ryan Crowley, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, says the incident began around 7 p.m.

The fight prompted a response from officers where one correctional officer ended up suffering minor injuries.

That officer was treated on scene before seeking treatment offsite and being released.

Department staff responded immediately and were assisted by emergency personnel who did not enter the facility at any time.

After the altercation, several dozen inmates refused to return from the secure yard to the inside of the Maximum Security facility.

Correctional Officers subdued the situation by engaging with the inmates who refused to return inside.

Officers accounted for each inmate in the secure yard as they voluntarily returned to the inside of Maximum Security without further incident.

A 12 News crew said the scene began to clear after 2 a.m.

The matter remains under investigation.