Father, son charged with manufacturing pills at Warwick home

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A father and son are facing various drug charges after investigators raided a Warwick home last week.

John Ferreira, 61, was taken into custody following the search last Thursday while Tyler Ferreira, 24, was arrested five days later in connection with what police found during the search.

According to Rhode Island State Police, members of the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force discovered an electric pill-pressing machine at the Plantation Street home along with numerous blue pills containing fentanyl, more than 100 marijuana plants, cocaine, anabolic steroids, Xanax pills, and approximately $10,000 in cash.





RI State Police shared photos of what they said is an electric-powered pill pressing machine.

Police said both men were charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance (marijuana), possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax), possession of a schedule III controlled substance (anabolic steroids), manufacturing/possession/distribution of an imitation controlled substance, possession of a pill-pressing machine, and controlled substance conspiracy.

John Ferreira is due back in court on March 18, 2020.

Tyler Ferreira is due back in court on March 23, 2020.