CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a car crash in Cranston, according to Cranston Major Todd Patalano.

The crash reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. near Scituate Avenue.

Patalano said at least four other people were transported to the hospital.

Police have closed Scituate Avenue between Council Rock Road and Sweet Pea Drive.

#BREAKING Major Todd Patalano tells us one person has died after a car accident here on Scituate Ave in Cranston tonight. He says at least 4 other people were sent to the hospital. It appears two vehicles were involved @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/4oGLzVZVT1 — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) November 15, 2020