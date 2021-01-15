Farm owner charged after police, RISPCA find animals in ‘deplorable conditions’

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man is facing animal cruelty charges after several animals were seized from the farm he owns in Coventry.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) and Coventry police said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at a property on Twin Brook Lane and found five cows, four goats, a sheep, a donkey and a piglet being kept in “deplorable conditions.”

The animals did not have access to adequate food or water, they said, and some of them were severely underweight.

David Pancarowicz, 61, turned himself in Thursday and was charged with 10 counts each of cruelty to animals and mistreatment of animals, according to police and the RISPCA.

All of the animals are being held in foster care until the case is resolved.

