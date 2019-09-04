Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Family ‘very lucky’ after escaping Coventry house fire

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A family of three is lucky to have escaped a fire in Coventry early Wednesday morning, due to no working smoke detectors in the home, according to Coventry Fire District Lt. Jon Pascua.

Crews responded to a home on Read Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Eyewitness News crews saw what appeared to be heavy damage near the roof of the home.

“Smoke detectors save lives. Very important, especially at night when people are in a deep sleep. You aren’t really going to wake up to the smell of smoke, some people think that’s the case but it really isn’t so very lucky at this point,” said Lt. Pascua.

Fire investigators tell Eyewitness News three people, including two adults and one child lived inside the home.

The Red Cross is now assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams