Family ‘very lucky’ after escaping Coventry house fire

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A family of three is lucky to have escaped a fire in Coventry early Wednesday morning, due to no working smoke detectors in the home, according to Coventry Fire District Lt. Jon Pascua.

Crews responded to a home on Read Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Eyewitness News crews saw what appeared to be heavy damage near the roof of the home.

“Smoke detectors save lives. Very important, especially at night when people are in a deep sleep. You aren’t really going to wake up to the smell of smoke, some people think that’s the case but it really isn’t so very lucky at this point,” said Lt. Pascua.

Fire investigators tell Eyewitness News three people, including two adults and one child lived inside the home.

The Red Cross is now assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.