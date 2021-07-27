Family of woman critically injured by suspected drunk driver ‘super grateful’ for community support

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The family of a Scituate woman critically injured after her car was hit by an alleged drunk driver earlier this month tells 12 News they’re thankful for the support they’ve received from the community.

Eliza DeAngelis, 21, was driving home from work and was just three minutes away when an oncoming car crashed into her vehicle, according to her parents.

The driver of the other car, identified in court documents as 24-year-old Kyle Watson, has been charged with driving under the influence.

Eliza was rushed to the hospital where her mother, Ann Mary DeAngelis, said she remains unconscious and suffering from numerous injuries, including a shattered pelvis, torn aorta, broken femur and fractured neck.

While Eliza’s parents spent Tuesday evening by her side, her older sister Julia DeAngelis stopped by a food truck fundraiser organized to help curb the cost of her sister’s medical bills.

A portion of all of the proceeds were put towards the Eliza DeAngelis Supplemental Needs Trust, which her family established soon after the crash.

Julia described her sister as loving, sweet and having a big heart.

“She’s the biggest advocate for animals and the environment,” Julia said. “She loves to travel and explore … she’s just a great person. She would never hurt a fly and she always wants the best for everybody.”

Even though several of Eliza’s family members and friends took part in the fundraiser, Julia said there were plenty of people there that she didn’t recognize.

“Rhode Island is a small state and a very close community,” she said. “I think once [the crash] happened, I mean, everyone knows everybody in Rhode Island.”

Julia said even the simplest of gestures, such as taking part in the fundraiser, mean the world to her family.

“The support and love are super overwhelming,” she said. “We are super grateful for everybody who has come out, and prayed, and supported Eliza.”

A GoFundMe page has also been created to help Eliza’s family throughout her recovery. So far, it’s raised more than $84,000.

Anyone who couldn’t attend the fundraiser but still wants to donate can make checks out to Joseph DeAngelis and send them to 1177 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick, R.I., 02886.