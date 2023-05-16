WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been exactly one year since Charlotte Lester was last seen.

A vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Arnold’s Neck Waterfront Park to honor her.

Lester was last seen on May 16, 2022, in the Apponaug section of Warwick, specifically near Arnold’s Neck Drive and Staples Avenue.

Since then, friends, family, and law enforcement have been looking for her.

Her dog was found wandering Elmwood Avenue alone in the days after she vanished.

Courtesy: Warwick Police Department

Detectives later discovered Lester’s red pickup truck abandoned outside Kent Hospital, and a search party found a series of letters addressed to her in the woods near where her vehicle was found.

Lester is described as a white female who stands 5-foot-7 with a slim-to-medium build and brown eyes. It’s also possible she’s wearing a wig, according to police.

Anyone with any information on Lester’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.