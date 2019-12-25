Family escapes Christmas Day fire in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A family in West Warwick escaped a fire that caused significant damage to their home Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 12:45 p.m. in the home on Wakefield Street.

Captain Paul McAllister of the West Warwick Fire Department said that there was heavy fire showing when firefighters arrived, and that the home is likely a total loss.

West Warwick Fire battling a house fire on Wakefield Street. Captain Paul McAllister tells me they arrived to heavy fire and the home is likely a total loss. He says all residents made it out safely but a firefighter was transported to the hospital for a shoulder injury @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/YSxCpaiSLv — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) December 25, 2019

The residents made it out safely but one firefighter was taken to the hospital after injuring their shoulder.

It’s the second major house fire around this Christmas holiday; on Christmas Eve, a Pawtucket family lost their home after a fire that investigators said was caused by a child playing with a lighter.