Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30

Family escapes Christmas Day fire in West Warwick

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A family in West Warwick escaped a fire that caused significant damage to their home Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 12:45 p.m. in the home on Wakefield Street.

Captain Paul McAllister of the West Warwick Fire Department said that there was heavy fire showing when firefighters arrived, and that the home is likely a total loss.

The residents made it out safely but one firefighter was taken to the hospital after injuring their shoulder.

It’s the second major house fire around this Christmas holiday; on Christmas Eve, a Pawtucket family lost their home after a fire that investigators said was caused by a child playing with a lighter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com