Family escapes Christmas Day fire in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A family in West Warwick escaped a fire that caused significant damage to their home Wednesday afternoon.
The fire started around 12:45 p.m. in the home on Wakefield Street.
Captain Paul McAllister of the West Warwick Fire Department said that there was heavy fire showing when firefighters arrived, and that the home is likely a total loss.
The residents made it out safely but one firefighter was taken to the hospital after injuring their shoulder.
It’s the second major house fire around this Christmas holiday; on Christmas Eve, a Pawtucket family lost their home after a fire that investigators said was caused by a child playing with a lighter.