Families traveling for school break being cautious of coronavirus

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For many cities and towns, Saturday is the start of school vacation week, meaning some families are headed out of the state during the break.

At T.F. Green Airport, people who were traveling by plane, are taking some extra precautions.

Kathy Ray, who is traveling with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, gave themselves a full extra travel day before boarding a cruise ship in Miami.

“You never know in Rhode Island so you have to book ahead,” she said.

However, what they couldn’t predict in advance, was the sudden threat of the coronavirus.

When booking their cruises, these passengers factored in the potential for a winter storm delaying their flights, but they never would have been able to plan for #coronavirus. Hear from them as they headed out for a week on a Caribbean cruise…tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ITTNHZaIK5 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) February 15, 2020

As Kathy and her family get ready to board the Norwegian Cruise on Sunday, Americans will be evacuating from a cruise ship in Japan, where they’ve spent over a week in quarantine, with more than 200 people on board testing positive for the deadly virus.

Kathy isn’t too concerned about her ship.

“They sent us an email saying that they screen everybody and that no Chinese nationals will be going on if they’re coming over. So I feel safe,” she said.

The Evon family from Cranston is headed to Texas to board a cruise there. They say they are taking the proper precautions for their trip.

“We have our hand sanitizer, we’ve been taking elderberry for the last week so trying to boost our immune systems and enjoy our vacation,” Christina Evon said.