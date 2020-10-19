Fall River man killed in early morning crash on I-95

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a Fall River man was killed in a crash on I-95 South early Monday morning, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Exit 10B in Warwick.

Police believe the the man, later identified as Patrick Albin, 54, was alone in his car and was parked in the breakdown lane when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer truck.

Albin was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer truck was uninjured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. It’s unclear if the driver of the tractor-trailer truck will be facing any charges.

Anyone who saw the crash or has any additional information is asked to contact the Wickford Barracks at (401) 444-1064.

