WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a pilot reported a laser strike five miles southwest of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The pilot of an Embraer 175 regional jet said someone shortly after midnight shined a laser at the aircraft while it was at an altitude of 1,900 feet, the FAA said.

The FAA reported the incident to Warwick police, who were sent to check the Goddard Park area. No suspects were located, police said.

Pointing lasers into a cockpit is a federal crime and can result in a fine of up to $11,000 per violation.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft can temporarily blind a pilot and, not only affects the crew, but also endangers passengers,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a news release.

The FAA said these types of incidents are on the rise, with a record 9,723 reported last year.