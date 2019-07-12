Every shred of West Valley Inn being auctioned off before demolition

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Any hope that the West Valley Inn could have been resurrected as a place for weddings, dining or other memories will soon be gone for good.

The buildings are going to be torn down, and every item that had been waiting to go back into business — stockpots, uniforms, lighting fixtures and tables — is going to be auctioned off, a local auction house announced this week.

Bidding opens online at the website of S.J. Corio at 10 a.m. Monday and wraps up at noon Wednesday.

The lots available show—short of actual food—just how ready the business was ready to open its doors again: banquet tables, bar stools, a meat slicer, cash registers, dishwashing racks, candelabras, coffee cups, dinner plates, even statues and signs; it’s all up for grabs.

The Petrarca Street facility went on the market in 2014 while remaining open but abruptly closed in the summer of 2016 after 40 years in operation. After it went into receivership, Cranston business owner Roy LaCroix of LaCroix Properties bought the property in July 2017.

LaCroix told Eyewitness News he hoped to get the business back up and running just as it was before — “the sooner the better” — and was looking for an operator.

But the inn went back on the market once more, with The Providence Journal later citing real estate agent Chris Woodard of Keller Williams Commercial as saying LaCroix never intended to get it back up and running himself. He did some sprucing up to the site, putting a new roof on the property’s smaller building, before putting it up for sale again.