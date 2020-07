What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The endoscopy unit at Kent Hospital is temporarily closed due to a potential exposure to COVID-19, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

All patients with scheduled procedures are being diverted to Women & Infants Hospital for the time being, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said employees in the endoscopy department are being quarantined for 14 days as a precaution.

The Rhode Island Department of Health has been notified.