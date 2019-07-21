Emergency town meeting in Scituate canceled

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The future of Scituate Police Chief Donald Delaere Jr. is up in the air after the town council called an emergency meeting Saturday night and then abruptly canceled it.

Residents packed town hall after receiving only 45 minutes notice for the meeting.

The council was set to consider placing the police chief on administrative leave, according to the meeting agenda emailed out to residents.

This seems ominous. An emergency town meeting in Scituate listed on agenda as “Emergency action to protect the public” and whether the chief of police should be placed on leave. Spotted by my colleague @tjdelsanto pic.twitter.com/L1dsPawtaU — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) July 20, 2019

The agenda said it was because of “an unexpected occurrence requiring immediate action to protect the public.”

The council vice president announced the public meeting was closed because so many people showed up and the room was almost at capacity.

Residents who showed up on short notice in Saturday’s extreme heat were visibly angered by the decision.

“They try to slip in a meeting, an emergency meeting at that, which this doesn’t even rise the level to that, to oust this police chief to install their police chief. This was nothing more than a power play,” former Scituate Town Council President John Mahoney said.

The town council vice president and Police Chief Delaere quickly left the meeting.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the council president and vice president for more information but we have yet to hear back.

It’s unclear when or where a new meeting will take place.