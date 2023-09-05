COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket police officer who was acquitted earlier this year in the off-duty shooting of a teenager is due to appear in court next week on new allegations.

Officer Daniel Dolan, 40, was arrested Saturday night under suspicion of driving under the influence after he was stopped on Main Street in Coventry. Court records show he was cited for refusal to submit to a chemical test and laned roadway violations.

The arrest report has not yet been released, but the police log from that night shows Dolan also allegedly made threats toward public officials.

12 News reached out to Dolan and his former attorney for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

Back in January, Dolan was cleared of assault charges that stemmed from a June 2021 shooting in West Greenwich. Dolan, who was in plainclothes and driving his personal pickup, had confronted a car outside a pizza shop and fired one shot after the driver took off.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. His two passengers were not hurt. He told police he tried to drive away because he didn’t know Dolan was a police officer and wasn’t sure what was happening.

Dolan testified that he wanted to speak with the driver after seeing him speeding on the highway, then opened fire because he thought he was going to be run over.

He was charged after the shooting was deemed unjustified, but after the trial, the jury found he was not guilty of assault.

Pawtucket officials told 12 News they’re aware of Dolan’s arrest and will factor that into their ongoing efforts to fire him. Mayor Don Grebien has been calling for his termination since the acquittal, saying at the time that “the 2021 shooting, along with previous incidents of misconduct, raise serious concerns about Officer Dolan’s fitness to serve our city.”

Dolan is currently on paid leave as his employment case goes through the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) process. Following his acquittal, his salary was reinstated and he received nearly $124,000 in back pay from his time suspended without pay.