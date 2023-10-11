CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The former Cranston City councilman accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl earlier this year has been released on bail.

Matthew Reilly, 41, posted $10,000 surety bail Wednesday and will remain on home confinement pending his next court date. He was ordered not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, including his alleged victim.

Reilly was taken into custody back in June after the girl’s legal guardian filed a complaint with Cranston police. He’s charged with first-degree child molestation sexual assault, second-degree child molestation sexual assault, and enticement of a person under the age of 16.

The reported assault happened two weeks prior to Reilly’s high-profile arrest for drug possession, when an officer discovered him passed out in his car, holding a glass pipe and lighter.

Bodycam footage of the arrest showed that officer shaking Reilly awake before searching him and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of crack cocaine.

Reilly, a Republican who used to represent Ward 6, resigned from the Cranston City Council shortly thereafter. His law license was also suspended as a result.

Cranston voters selected Daniel Wall to replace Reilly in a special election earlier this month. Wall will officially be sworn in Thursday night.