CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Cranston City councilman is back behind bars.

Target 12 learned Matthew Reilly is at the Department of Correction’s intake center. It’s unclear what he was taken into custody for at this time.

Two months ago Reilly was released on home confinement after being accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl earlier this year.

He was ordered not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, including his alleged victim.

Reilly was taken into custody back in June after the girl’s legal guardian filed a complaint with Cranston police.

The reported assault happened two weeks prior to Reilly’s high-profile arrest for drug possession when an officer discovered him passed out in his car, holding a glass pipe and lighter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.