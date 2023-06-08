CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Embattled former Cranston City Councilman Matthew Reilly has been arrested again, this time facing charges of sexual assault and child molestation, less than a month after his high-profile arrest for drug possession.

Reilly, 41, was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to Cranston Police Major Todd Patalano.

Court records show the former councilman is facing three counts: first-degree child molestation sexual assault, second-degree child molestation sexual assault, and enticement of a person under the age of 16. Police allege the charges stem from an incident on May 3.

Former Cranston city councilman Matt Reilly appears in court on June 8, 2023. (William Clark/WPRI-TV)

He was arraigned Thursday and ordered held without bail.

This is the second criminal case against Reilly in as many months. He was arrested in May and charged with drug possession after someone spotted him passed out in his car.

Bodycam footage of that arrest, obtained by 12 News, showed the officer shaking Reilly awake before searching him and his vehicle.

A Republican, Reilly represented Ward 6 on the City Council. He resigned his seat under pressure days following his arrest. His law license has also been suspended.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook